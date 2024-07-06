Former congressman TIM RYAN claims Democrats are beginning to move from BIDEN to HARRIS

Saturday, July 06, 2024 - Kamala Harris is reportedly emerging as the leading choice among Democrats to replace Joe Biden at the top of the ticket if he steps down from the presidential race.
There's a growing movement within the party to make this
shift happen, much to the delight of Donald Trump.
Former Democratic Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan told TMZ that
many Americans see it as unrealistic to continue with President Biden following
his disastrous June 27 debate against Trump. According to Ryan, an increasing
number of Democrats believe Harris is their best option moving forward.
"She is the only candidate who, as VP, would inherit
Biden's war chest and campaign infrastructure," Ryan explained. Ryan, who
lost his reelection bid to J.D. Vance in 2020 after over two decades in office,
said he's been in discussions with members of Congress, Senate offices, and
other key Democratic figures. They all believe Harris can deliver unity,
reconciliation, and government reform if elected president.
Trump, however, sees a potential face-off with Harris as a
significant advantage. His campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, told TMZ
that Harris performs worse than Biden in head-to-head polls against Trump.
Leavitt cited a poll showing Trump beating Harris by 7 points—49 percent to 42
percent with 9 percent undecided. The same poll indicated Trump winning by 5
points over Harris when including RFK Jr., Jill Stein, and Cornel West. The
latest New York Times/Siena College poll has Trump leading Biden by 6 points.
Leavitt summarized to TMZ, "The Democrats are in a
no-win situation. If they stick with Biden, they lose. If they switch to
Kamala, they lose even more. President Trump is going to win no matter what
they decide."
Despite this, Ryan remains optimistic. He believes Harris
could inject fresh enthusiasm into the Democratic campaign and strengthen their
support among minorities. He campaigned with Harris in 2020 and noted her
ability to connect with people, describing her as a "total rock
star."
Ryan also mentioned that Biden has a history of prioritizing
the country's best interests. He thinks Biden might decide to step aside for a
younger generation of Democratic leaders, beginning with Harris.
