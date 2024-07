Saturday, July 06, 2024 - British-African woman, Chi Onwurah has been elected as a member of the UK parliament after Parliamentary elections on Thursday night, July 4.

Onwurah, originally from Nigeria, representing the UK's Labour party, won the Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West constituency, defeating 6 candidates for the position.

She got over 18,000 votes with her closest challenger, Ashton Muncaster of the Reform party getting 7815 votes.