ELON MUSK plans to donate $45 million a month to back DONALD TRUMP's reelection campaign







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Billionaire Elon Musk has said he will donate $45 million a month to a new super political-action committee backing former president Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

The Tesla founder had indicated that he planned to start his donations in July to the America PAC, backing former President Donald Trump's presidential run, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, the South Africa-born businessman was not listed on a Monday filing by the group, which shows that it has raised more than $8 million.

But the super PAC, which was formed in late May, has received contributions from other high-profile entrepreneurs, including Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the filing showed.

Lonsdale donated $1 million to America PAC through Lonsdale Enterprises, an entity linked to the eponymous tech investor, multiple outlets reported.

The Winklevoss twins each donated $250,000 to the super PAC, the FEC filing showed.

Musk remains the only Fortune 100 CEO to fully endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

The SpaceX CEO announced his endorsement for Trump following the Saturday assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote on X Saturday while sharing a video of the moment after a bullet struck his right ear.

Musk has said he previously voted for Democratic candidates including President Joe Biden in the three previous election cycles. But in recent years, the tech mogul has voiced his frustration with Democrat policies such as Biden's indefinite support for labor unions and his decisions regarding immigration and the border.