First pictures of the suspect wanted for killing a former Rolls-Royce chief emerges as a manhunt to track him reaches a third day







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - The first pictures of the suspect wanted for killing a former Rolls-Royce chief emerged as a manhunt to track him reached a third day.

The tall, blonde suspect was seen in the toiletries aisle of a supermarket just hours before millionaire Ian Cameron, 74, was stabbed to death in a raid at his home in Germany.

Cops in Bavaria were continuing to pursue the suspect for a third day today, following the attack on Saturday night, July 13.

British-born Mr Cameron is said to have been knocked to the ground as he answered a ring at his door before later being found stabbed to death.

His wife, previously a leading designer at BMW, ran to a neighbour's property where she called the police.

Neighbours reported previously seeing the suspect around the property, raising the suspicion it had been a planned break-in at the £2m property where Mr Cameron kept vintage cars.

The power cable for surveillance cameras over the garages where the vehicles were kept was said to have been found cut.

Mr Cameron, who worked for Rolls from 1999 to 2012, kept a number of high-value vehicles at his property in Herrsching am Ammersee, 50 miles west of Munich.

An official said: "If cables were actually cut there, that sounds like good preparation.

"But it is extremely rare that a burglar or a robber who prepares himself in this way then stabs and kills."





The killer is said to have left the home and escaped on foot. Police said there is no wider threat to the public and are using dogs and a helicopter to try and find the killer.

They described the suspect as 180cm to 190cm tall, with light trousers and a dark blue hooded sweatshirt. The suspect also had a red backpack and yellow-green gloves.

Cameron was a "legendary" car designer according to Rolls Royce. He retired from the company in 2013 after 20 years at the company and 13 years as head of design.

Cameron worked on the design of cars including the 3 Series, Z8, Phantom, and Ghost before retiring from the company in 2013.

After his retirement, he worked as a brand ambassador for Rolls Royce before launching his own design consultancy.