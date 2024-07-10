DONALD TRUMP's youngest son, BARRON, gets a standing ovation from 45,000 people at his rally (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, received a standing ovation Tuesday at his father’s rally in Florida, USA, making it the teenager’s debut on the campaign trail.

Barron, 18, turned and waved to the crowd of 45,000 Trump supporters at his father’s Doral golf course as the former president praised him for his 'rising popularity'.

“This is a young man. He just turned 18 – Oh, look at this,” the 78-year-old former USA president said, stopping as the crowd’s cheers heightened.

“A very young man who is now going to college – got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice,” Trump continued. “He’s a very good guy.”

“This is the first time he’s ever done this, Barron … stand up,” Trump said as Barron rose and gave the crowd a fist bump and wave.

“That’s the first time he’s done it. That’s the first time, right? You’re pretty popular. He might be more popular than Don and Eric, we got to talk about that,” the former president said.

“Welcome to the scene, Barron,”

“had such a nice, easy life – now it’s a little bit changed.”

Barron was recently seen riding in a golf cart with his father in a leaked video showing the former president slamming President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the days after the June 27 debate.

In May, the 18-year-old 6-foot-7 inches tall teenager was asked to be a Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention, but he declined the request.