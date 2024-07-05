Dog turns on gas cooker and burns down home while family was asleep (VIDEO)

Friday, July 05, 2024 - A curious dog turned on a burner, causing a fire to break out early Wednesday morning, July 3, at a family's Colorado Springs home.
The dog was sniffing boxes left atop a stove when it turned
on one burner while the family slept.
The blaze ignited on the stovetop just before 4:45 a.m. and
quickly grew in size, setting off the smoke alarms and the family’s Apple
HomePod “high heat” alert,” the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
The male homeowner was able to extinguish the fire before
anyone was seriously hurt.
Colorado Springs firefighters arrived at the home shortly
after to help the family and investigate the cause of the fire.
When they reviewed the home surveillance footage from inside
the kitchen, what they saw shocked them.
They saw the family’s dog jump up on its hind legs to sniff
the boxes and seconds later, flames shot out of the stovetop.
The dog inadvertently pressed in a knob of one of the
burners which quickly lit the boxes on fire as the family's pet walked out of
the kitchen, the video released by the fire department shows.
"After talking to the homeowners and looking through
their home security footage, we determined their pup got a bit curious and
accidentally switched on the oven which had some boxes on top of it,"
Colorado Springs fire officials said in the post.
The male homeowner who put out the fire was taken to the
hospital for smoke inhalation. No other people or pets were injured, the
officials said.
The blaze caused by the freak accident, however, badly
damaged their house, leaving them homeless.
Watch the video below.
On Wednesday, June 26th at 4:43 a.m. CSFD was dispatched to a possible structure fire at a home on the 1600 block of Rushmore Dr. Homeowners reported to our call takers that they had experienced a fire on the stove in their home that had been extinguished by one of the… pic.twitter.com/lohlgUvC2q— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 2, 2024
