Dog turns on gas cooker and burns down home while family was asleep (VIDEO)







Friday, July 05, 2024 - A curious dog turned on a burner, causing a fire to break out early Wednesday morning, July 3, at a family's Colorado Springs home.

The dog was sniffing boxes left atop a stove when it turned on one burner while the family slept.

The blaze ignited on the stovetop just before 4:45 a.m. and quickly grew in size, setting off the smoke alarms and the family’s Apple HomePod “high heat” alert,” the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

The male homeowner was able to extinguish the fire before anyone was seriously hurt.

Colorado Springs firefighters arrived at the home shortly after to help the family and investigate the cause of the fire.

When they reviewed the home surveillance footage from inside the kitchen, what they saw shocked them.

They saw the family’s dog jump up on its hind legs to sniff the boxes and seconds later, flames shot out of the stovetop.

The dog inadvertently pressed in a knob of one of the burners which quickly lit the boxes on fire as the family's pet walked out of the kitchen, the video released by the fire department shows.

"After talking to the homeowners and looking through their home security footage, we determined their pup got a bit curious and accidentally switched on the oven which had some boxes on top of it," Colorado Springs fire officials said in the post.

The male homeowner who put out the fire was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other people or pets were injured, the officials said.

The blaze caused by the freak accident, however, badly damaged their house, leaving them homeless.

