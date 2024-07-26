Disposing of female friends just because your marital status changed is nasty - LADY says







Thursday, July 25, 2024 - A lady called Oluwabukunmi has addressed married women who cut off their single friends after marriage.

“I need women to realize that their female friends are not placeholders. Disposing of female friends who were good enough for you when you were single just because your marital status changed is nasty, nasty business,” she wrote in a post on Wednesday.

“Men would get married and still find a way to maintain their individuality and friendship groups. But women would get married, make the marriage their whole personality and cut off their single friends. Stand up omg.”



