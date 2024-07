Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Reigning CAF African footballer of the year, Victor Osimhen took to his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, July 10 to share a post about the ‘’side effects'' that come with being blessed.

He wrote; Your blessing comes with side effects. Expect a case of jealous, bitter, gossiping people. But keep your joy regardless.

The Napoli forward also shared photos of himself with his daughter, Haly outside a private jet.