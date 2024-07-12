BIDEN mistakenly calls Ukraine President ZELENSKY "President PUTIN" and KAMALA HARRIS "Vice President TRUMP" at NATO event (VIDEO)







Friday, July 12, 2024 - Joe Biden has referred to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin" and US Vice President Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump".

The US president, who is facing calls to stand down over concerns about his age, made the recent mistake at an international summit.

Standing on a stage at the end of a Nato summit in Washington DC with 23 other allied world leaders, Biden spoke for several minutes about the importance of protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression, before turning to Mr Zelensky and introducing him by the wrong name.

Joe Biden said: "Now, I want to hand over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen: President Putin."

Biden then returned to the microphone and attempted to explain the error, saying: "I’m so focused on beating Putin."

"I’m better," Mr Zelensky replied.

"You’re a hell of a lot better," Mr Biden said back.

Ninety minutes later, during a second press conference, Mr Biden was asked whether Kamala Harris was qualified to take over his job if necessary.

"I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, that I think she was not qualified to be president," he replied.

Donald Trump immediately seized on the moment, writing on social media: "Great job, Joe!"

And Biden replied to him on X, writing: “By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon.”





Mr Biden later defended his health, but said he must do more to "allay" concerns by appearing more often at public events.

Watch the videos below.