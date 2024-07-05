Actor MARLON WAYANS' L.A. home burglarized, 'thousands in cash' stolen

Friday, July 05, 2024 - American actor and comedian, Marlon Wayans has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to theft after his Los Angeles home was burglarized.
While the 51-year-old actor, best known for starring in
White Chicks, was not home during the robbery, his older brother, Keenen
Ivory Wayans, 66, was present as two thieves ransacked the estate.
According to law enforcement sources, the home invasion
occurred last Saturday around 2:30 a.m. when Marlon wasn't home. Two thieves
broke into his Encino property through the backyard, shattered a back window,
and accessed the house.
Marlon's older brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans, was
reportedly awakened by some noise but dismissed it as nothing and went back to
sleep.
According to TMZ, the 66-year-old remained
oblivious to what happened until Marlon's staff returned to the property around
8:00 a.m.
Sources revealed Keenen was shocked to discover that thieves
had ransacked his brother's house under his nose, making away with a safe and
several thousand dollars in cash.
Authorities have begun investigating the robbery with cops
reportedly searching the L.A area for any video footage.
This comes weeks after the homes of two NBA stars were
burglarized. The victims were former basketball player Patrick
Patterson and Utah Jazz's shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker.
0 Comments