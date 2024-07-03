Actor EDDIE MURPHY reveals details of meeting he had with late MARLON BRANDO hours after his debut film 48 Hrs

Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - American actor, Eddie Murphy has revealed the conversation he had with late actor Marlon Brando early on in his career.
Murphy was just 19 years old when he joined the cast
of Saturday Night Live in 1980.
His first movie, 48 Hrs with Nick Nolte, was a box
office hit, earning $78.8 million (which equates to $256.46 million when
adjusted for inflation) and taking the seventh spot on the year-end top
10.
While promoting his new film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,
Murphy revealed to The New York Times some bizarre advice given to him by
Marlon Brando.
After his rise through SNL and his successful transition to
the big screen, Murphy revealed, 'I was having these famous people that I grew
up watching on television wanting to have a meal with me.'
'After 48 Hrs, Marlon Brando calls my agent and wants to
meet me. Now I look back and go, "Wow, that's crazy: The greatest actor of
all time wants to have dinner with you!"' he admitted.
'But back then I just thought, "Well, that's the way it
is: You make a movie, and Marlon Brando calls,"' he added.
He added that Brando picked him up and took him to his house
on Mulholland Drive, where Murphy, 'was just going on and on about The
Godfather.'
'And he was like, "Eh, The Godfather." Not just
The Godfather -- acting. He was like, "Acting is bulls**t, and everybody
can act,"' Murphy said.
Murphy also revealed an actor Brando said during their meal
together that he couldn't stand at the time.
'This is how long ago it was: He was going, "I can't
stand that kid with the gun." I was like, "What kid with the
gun?" He said, "He's on the poster!" I was like, "Clint
Eastwood?" "Yeah, that guy!" He was calling Clint Eastwood
"that kid,"' Murphy said.
He also opened up about a night at just 19 years of age when
he went to the Blues Bar - the then-iconic bar run by John Belushi and Dan
Aykroyd - with Belushi and Robin Williams.
'I remember I was 19, I went to the Blues Bar. It was me,
Belushi and Robin Williams. They started doing coke, and I was like, "No,
I'm cool,"' Murphy said.
He explained, 'I wasn't taking some moral stance. I just
wasn't interested in it. To not have the desire or the curiosity, I'd say
that's providence. God was looking over me in that moment.'
Belushi passed away from a cocaine overdose just a few years
later in March 1982 at just 33 years of age.
After Belushi's death, Williams never touched cocaine, since
he was partying with Belushi the night before his demise.
However, he would later have issues with alcohol later in
life before his passing in 2014 at 63.
