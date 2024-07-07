A married man who lives in his family house with his wife and kids is still a boy - Lawyer says







Sunday, July 07, 2024 - A lawyer called Stella has said that a married man who lives in his family house with his wife and children is still a boy.

“If you are MARRIED as a MAN and YOU are STILL LIVING in your FAMILY HOUSE with your WIFE and CHILDREN, you are still a BOY. Such a man is not ready to take up his RESPONSIBILITIES,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“You and wife needs PRIVACY. You don't need to HIDE to MAKE LOVE for FEAR of anyone KNOCKING. YOUR WIFE needs to be FREE to wear transparent night gown for you as the husband.”