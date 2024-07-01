'90 Day Fiancé' star SHEKINAH GARNER defends fiancé for sleeping with 2,500 women







Monday, July 01, 2024 - Shekinah Garner is standing by her fiancé, Sarper, who is facing intense criticism after revealing his number of past sexual partners.

Garner condemned the slut-shaming directed at Sarper, a star of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," for disclosing that he has slept with over 2,500 women.

In an interview in Los Angeles, Garner expressed her disapproval of slut-shaming while acknowledging that Sarper's actions were not wise. However, she praised his honesty about his past. Garner admitted that the revelation has caused trust issues in their relationship, particularly when she is away from their home in Turkey, but noted that they are actively working through these challenges.

Garner also discussed her life in Turkey and whether she sees the move as permanent. Shekinah's insights come in the wake of Sarper's controversial admission on the show, which many fans interpreted as bragging.

During a '90 Day Fiancé' tell-all session, Sarper stated he was not proud of his past promiscuity and insisted that Shekinah should not disclose her own number of partners.