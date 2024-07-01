'90 Day Fiancé' star SHEKINAH GARNER defends fiancé for sleeping with 2,500 women

Monday, July 01, 2024 - Shekinah Garner is standing by her fiancé, Sarper, who is facing intense criticism after revealing his number of past sexual partners.
Garner condemned the slut-shaming directed at Sarper, a star
of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," for disclosing that he has slept
with over 2,500 women.
In an interview in Los Angeles, Garner expressed her
disapproval of slut-shaming while acknowledging that Sarper's actions were not
wise. However, she praised his honesty about his past. Garner admitted that the
revelation has caused trust issues in their relationship, particularly when she
is away from their home in Turkey, but noted that they are actively working
through these challenges.
Garner also discussed her life in Turkey and whether she
sees the move as permanent. Shekinah's insights come in the wake of Sarper's
controversial admission on the show, which many fans interpreted as bragging.
During a '90 Day Fiancé' tell-all session, Sarper stated he
was not proud of his past promiscuity and insisted that Shekinah should not
disclose her own number of partners.
