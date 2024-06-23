You are a liar, take me where you want - Pastor JAMES MAINA NG’ANG’A calls out President Ruto (VIDEO).





Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Renowned city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church has launched a scathing attack against President William Ruto for failing to fulfill his campaign promises.

Speaking at his expansive church located along Haile Selassie Avenue during a jam-packed church service, Ng’ang’a said Ruto is a liar.

“If you fail to fulfill what you promised, you are a liar. Take me where you want” the vocal preacher said.

He recounted how Ruto went around the country making promises during campaigns, most of which he has not fulfilled.

Ng’ang’a further decried the high cost of living, adding that millions of Kenyans, including himself, are suffering.

“Ata mimi nateseka. Sadaka imepengua ata kwa kanisa,” he said.

He also called out the Members of Parliament for passing the punitive finance bill.

Watch the video.





