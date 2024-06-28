WWE superstar RHEA RIPLEY ties the knot with wrestling fiancé BUDDY MATTHEWS







Friday, June 28, 2024 - In a delightful turn of events, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has tied the knot with her fiancé, AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews, over the weekend. The couple made the joyous announcement via a joint Instagram post captioned "Til Death," sharing the news with their ecstatic fans.

While specific details about the wedding location and the scale of the celebration remain undisclosed, the couple opted for a striking all-black attire for their ceremony. The newlyweds appeared overjoyed in their shared photos.

Ripley's WWE colleagues were quick to offer their congratulations. Bianca Belair, who has frequently shared the ring with Ripley, commented with a resounding "Congrats!!!!!!" Dominik Mysterio, Ripley's on-screen romantic partner, celebrated the news with numerous heart emojis.





Matthews proposed to Ripley in August 2023 at Cocoa Beach, Florida, and received an enthusiastic response from Ripley, who wrote "1000x YES" in her acceptance. The couple has been public about their relationship since 2022, having met during Matthews' tenure with WWE.

Ripley, currently awaiting her return to the WWE ring, continues to garner support and admiration from her fans and colleagues alike, marking yet another milestone in her eventful career and personal life.