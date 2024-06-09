Woman engaged in a violent altercation with a traffic police officer in Kayole, barely a week after IAN NJOROGE beat up a cop at Mirema - She almost threw her out of a moving car (VIDEO).









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident along Spine Road in Kayole after a woman was involved in a violent altercation with a traffic police officer.

The female officer was in the line of duty when she stopped a vehicle and forced herself inside.

The enraged woman protested against the officer’s actions, leading to an altercation.

She was filmed trying to eject the officer from her vehicle.

“Sisi mnisaidie kutoa hii ng’ombe hapa( please help me remove this ‘cow’ from my vehicle,”) the woman was heard saying as she tried to grab the officer and eject her from her vehicle.

The car drove off shortly after as the woman tried to throw the officer out of the moving vehicle.

The video comes barely a week after 19-year-old college student Ian Njoroge was captured on camera viciously attacking a police officer at Mirema Junction.

Njoroge was arrested and released on a bond of Ksh 700,000.

Watch the latest video of a civilian attacking a police officer.

Woman engaged in a violent altercation with a traffic police officer in Kayole, barely a week after IAN NJOROGE beat up a cop at Mirema pic.twitter.com/z6wNHN9TS2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.