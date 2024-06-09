Woman engaged in a violent altercation with a traffic police officer in Kayole, barely a week after IAN NJOROGE beat up a cop at Mirema - She almost threw her out of a moving car (VIDEO).

The female officer was in the line of duty when she stopped
a vehicle and forced herself inside.
The enraged woman protested against the officer’s actions,
leading to an altercation.
She was filmed trying to eject the officer from her vehicle.
“Sisi mnisaidie kutoa hii ng’ombe hapa( please help me
remove this ‘cow’ from my vehicle,”) the woman was heard saying as she tried to
grab the officer and eject her from her vehicle.
The car drove off shortly after as the woman tried to throw
the officer out of the moving vehicle.
The video comes barely a week after 19-year-old college
student Ian Njoroge was captured on camera viciously attacking a police officer
at Mirema Junction.
Njoroge was arrested and released on a bond of Ksh 700,000.
Watch the latest video of a civilian attacking a police
officer.
Woman engaged in a violent altercation with a traffic police officer in Kayole, barely a week after IAN NJOROGE beat up a cop at Mirema pic.twitter.com/z6wNHN9TS2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2024
