US rapper, NICKI MINAJ, congratulates DAVIDO on his marriage to CHIOMA while performing on stage at her show in Portugal (VIDEO)







Friday, June 28, 2024 - American rapper, Nicki Minaj congratulated Afrobeats superstar Davido and his wife, Chioma, on their traditional wedding.

Nicki sent her well wishes during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour (Gag City Tour) performance in Portugal on Thursday night, June 27.

While performing their collaborative song “Holy Ground,” Nicki paused to celebrate the couple, saying, “Hold on, hold on. Did Davido get married? Congratulations to Davido and Chioma.”