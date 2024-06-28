Late king of pop, MICHAEL JACKSON, was in $500 million debts at time of his death

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Michael Jackson was in over $500 million debt at the time of his death in 2009.
According to People, the King of Pop owed money to more
than 65 creditors when he died at age 50 from cardiac arrest, according to
court documents filed on Friday, June 21.
The documents include a petition from estate executors
seeking back pay from 2018, relating to the late singer's now $2 billion
estate.
The reimbursement includes 'legal, negotiating and various
other operating expenses' over the last six years, according to the outlet.
The new petition comes after executors' attorney John Branca
asserted that Jackson's estate was burdened with debt and nearly bankrupt
at the time of his death in a March court filing.
The Thriller hitmaker had 'more than half a dozen lawsuits
pending worldwide' and more than '65 creditors' claims were filed in the Estate
spawning additional lawsuits, of which several resulted in litigation,' the
petition reads, per the outlet.
'The Executors were able to renegotiate and restructure
financing arrangements that existed at the time of Michael's death, at
substantially reduced interest rates, enabling the Estate to avoid the loss of
any assets to the lenders and ultimately to satisfy the encumbrances that
existed at the time of Michael's death,' the petition continues.
As stipulated by the agreement with Michael Jackson's
children, Paris, Prince, and Bigi, who are the beneficiaries of his estate, the
probate court oversees the estate's financial matters.
The new filing states that every six months, the attorneys
managing the estate must seek court approval to receive 30% of their
compensation, while they retain the remaining 70%.
From July 1 to Dec. 31, 2018, several firms collectively
sought over $3.5 million in legal fees dating back six years through the
petition.
'Although the Executors have eliminated the Estate's debt,
have resolved virtually all of the creditors' claims and litigation, and have
successfully solidified the MJJ business as a significant entity in the music
industry, there remain challenging business, tax and legal issues that the
Executors and their counsel continue to deal with,' the petition reads, per
People.
The petition follows a peak in the Jackson family's dispute
over Michael's $2 billion estate in March.
Jackson's son, Bigi, aka Blanket, 22, prevented his
grandmother, Katherine Jackson, 93, from using the family's money to fight
an ongoing legal battle.
According to a report from TMZ, the pair recently
battled an undisclosed issue in court.
