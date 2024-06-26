US President JOE BIDEN condemns his friend RUTO for killing innocent Gen Zs who were just protesting against his punitive Finance Bill





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 – US President Joe Biden has broken his silence following the violent protests by Gen Zs against President William Ruto’s punitive Finance Bill.

In a press briefing, Biden condemned the violence and the brutal response by Ruto’s government where the police killed several Gen Zs during protests.

Through U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller, Biden urged Ruto and his government to put up measures to restore order.

The U.S. further urged Ruto’s administration to provide space for dialogue even as it mourned those who lost their lives during the protests.

"We condemn the violence reported during protests in Nairobi and around Kenya.

"We mourn the loss of life and injury sustained and offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones. We urge restraint to restore order and provide space for dialogue," Miller stated.

During the protests, several people were shot dead by police officers outside Parliament buildings in Nairobi as protestors breached security to enter the premises.

Several others were injured before they were picked up by ambulances and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday evening, President William Ruto noted that the lawful protests by law-abiding citizens were hijacked by organized criminals.

He assured Kenyans that they were safe as their security and that of their families and property remained his utmost priority.

The Kenyan DAILY POST