US and Ukraine sign 10-year security agreement at G7 summit

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a security agreement on Thursday, June 13, during the Group of Seven (G7) summit, sending what they described as a message of unified opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“He cannot wait us out,”
Biden said. “He cannot divide us.”
Zelenskyy said the agreement demonstrated the “credibility
of American support for our Ukrainian independence.”
"Today is a truly
historic day. We have signed the strongest agreement between Ukraine and the US
since our independence," the Ukrainain leader said.
"This is an agreement on
steps to guarantee sustainable peace and therefore it benefits everyone in the
world because the Russian war in Ukraine is a real, real global threat,"
Zelenskyy added.
Kyiv has signed fifteen bilateral security agreements with
several countries including with the UK, France, Germany and Italy since the
war broke out with Russia in 2022.
Contrary to the other bilateral agreements, the pact with
the US will not require America to stand up for Ukraine’s defence, if and
whenever it is attacked. However, it could make it easier for Ukraine to carry
out peace negotiations with Russia, as it would be assured about receiving help
incase of a further attack by Russia, the Guardian reported.
Also, the agreement does not need Congress's authorisation
and could be undone by a future Trump administration as well, the report added.
Biden has previously stated that the guarantees for Ukraine
would be equivalent to Israel's, including financial and military aid, in
addition to the possibility of the joint weapons program.
