UDA MP now regrets supporting RUTO’s draconian Finance Bill as he begs Kenyans for forgiveness after the President threw them under the bus





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Central Turkana Member of Parliament Joseph Namuar now regrets supporting President William Ruto’s draconian Finance Bill.

While addressing the press, the remorseful UDA legislator acknowledged his mistake and pleaded for forgiveness from his constituents.

Namuar commended Ruto for declining to assent to the bill despite sailing through in Parliament.

According to the MP, Ruto's decision to withdraw the bill was a testament to the Head of State's commitment to fulfilling the demands of Kenyans.

“If by any means we made a mistake, we the MPs who voted YES to the Finance Bill ask for forgiveness,” the lawmaker pleaded.

“And just the way the president called for a dialogue, we as the president’s soldiers, ask for forgiveness on your behalf,” he added.

The legislator, while admitting the decision, expressed empathy for Kenyans who were affected by the nationwide demonstrations.

Namuar's plea came hours after Ruto announced the withdrawal of the Finance Bill after Kenyans expressed widespread dissatisfaction with the proposed tax measures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST