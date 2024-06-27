UDA MP now regrets supporting RUTO’s draconian Finance Bill as he begs Kenyans for forgiveness after the President threw them under the bus

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Central Turkana Member of Parliament Joseph Namuar now regrets supporting President William Ruto’s draconian Finance Bill.
While addressing the press, the
remorseful UDA legislator acknowledged his mistake and pleaded for forgiveness
from his constituents.
Namuar commended Ruto for
declining to assent to the bill despite sailing through in Parliament.
According to the MP, Ruto's
decision to withdraw the bill was a testament to the Head of State's commitment
to fulfilling the demands of Kenyans.
“If by any means we made a
mistake, we the MPs who voted YES to the Finance Bill ask for forgiveness,” the
lawmaker pleaded.
“And just the way the president
called for a dialogue, we as the president’s soldiers, ask for forgiveness on
your behalf,” he added.
The legislator, while admitting the decision, expressed
empathy for Kenyans who were affected by the nationwide demonstrations.
Namuar's plea came hours after
Ruto announced the withdrawal of the Finance Bill after Kenyans expressed
widespread dissatisfaction with the proposed tax measures.
