Two women 'beat a 63-year-old man to death after he refused to sleep with them'







Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Two women have been arrested in Russia on suspicion of killing a man who refused to sleep with them.

The suspects, 29 and 37, were drinking with the 63-year-old in a churchyard in Stavropol before the alleged attack occurred.

The female friends reportedly beat the man to death when he refused to sleep with them, according to reports in Russia.

The women were pictured at the alleged forest crime scene with officers from Russia's Investigative Committee.

One woman is seen demonstrating how she kicked the victim with a dummy.

Another image shows one of the women being escorted by officers out of a police van.

Officers have said the victim knew both of the women.

'In the course of an argument, the women gave the 63-year-old man multiple blows with their fists and feet to his head and torso,' said the committee.

'The victim died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

'Wishing to avoid responsibility for the offence, the accused dragged the body of the deceased to a wooded area and hid it in a hole.'

The women named Rosa, 29, and Martha, 37, were remanded in custody for two months over the death of Alexander, 63, in the cemetery.