They were taken to a forest near Kikuyu - Details emerge about the 2 Somali men captured on camera being abducted in Kilimani by suspected security agents (PHOTO).







Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged about the two Somali men who were captured on camera being abducted by suspected undercover security operatives in Kilimani.

They were ejected from their Prado and bundled into a black double-cabin pickup which later sped off.

The kidnapping incident happened a few metres from Kilimani police station.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, one of the men was released while the other is yet to be found.

The man who was released claims that they were taken to a forest near Kikuyu where they were questioned.

He was later forced into a matatu back to the city while his colleague remained with the abductors.









Below is a photo shared by an X user who witnessed the kidnapping incident on Friday.



