How safe is Moi Airbase with all these high-rise buildings being constructed? - This PHOTO has sparked reactions.





Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Kenyans on social media have raised an alarm over high-rise buildings being constructed near Moi Airbase.

A trending photo shows several high-rise buildings being put up near the airbase, posing danger to the key military facility.

On Saturday, President William Ruto broke his silence on the high-rise buildings in Eastleigh that are allegedly threatening operations at the Moi Air Base.

Speaking during the 60th Kenya Air Force Anniversary, Ruto said he will engage the leadership of the County Government of Nairobi to ensure the Air Base does not lose its position.

"Let me also commit that in discussions with the County of Nairobi, we will make sure that this facility does not lose its premier position," the President said.

His utterances were a big shift from his pronouncements in May where he gave developers in Eastleigh the green light to construct buildings of up to 30th floors.

See the photo that has sparked reactions on social media.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.