Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer charged with deaths of 2 more women







Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer has been handed two additional charges over the deaths of two more women.

He's been charged with 2003 death of Jessica Taylor after prosecutors said her remains were found scattered between Gilgo Beach and a wooded area elsewhere on Long Island.





The architect was also charged in the 1993 death of Sandra Costilla, although officials said her remains were not found on Gilgo Beach, but rather in North Sea, a hamlet in Southampton. Sandra's death was previously believed to be the work of someone else.







Heuermann has already been accused of killing Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Maureen Brainard-Barnes over a decade ago.

When the police searched Heuermann's Massapequa Park home in May and also carried out an investigation at Manorville and North Sea, evidence linking Heuermann to these new deaths was reportedly uncovered in the basement of his home.

Prosecutors said the male human hair recovered from Taylor's body matched with Heuermann's DNA, further linking him to the case. Officials also said they have used DNA to tie Heuermann to Costilla's death.



Heuermann reportedly had a significant collection of graphic torture pornography, which investigators claim “largely coincide with how the remains of Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor and [another unsolved murder victim] Valerie Mack were discovered.”

Authorities said they found human remains belonging to 11 different people in the area between 1996 and 2011, a reopened investigation led to Heuermann's arrest in July 2023.

Heuermann has pled not guilty to all of the charges.