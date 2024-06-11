Son of U.S. President, HUNTER BIDEN, convicted of illegally buying a gun after hiding his drug use

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - U.S. president, Joe Biden's son has been found guilty of illegally buying a gun after hiding his drug use.
Hunter Biden, 54, was convicted of three firearm charges in
the first criminal prosecution of a sitting US president's child.
US Prosecutors had said he lied on a form when buying a Colt
Cobra revolver gun in October 2018 by stating he was not a drug user or addict,
despite having an addiction to crack cocaine at the time.
Biden pleaded not guilty to felony charges that included
lying about his addiction when he filled out a government screening document
for the revolver and illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.
U.S. First Lady, Jill Biden was in the courtroom shortly
after the verdicts - which came after the jury deliberated for about three
hours and was seen holding her stepson's hand as they left.
The trial included testimony from Hunter Biden's ex-wife and
sister-in-law, who gave accounts of his addiction in the weeks before and
after buying the gun.
Prosecutors also showed text messages, photos and bank
records they said showed Biden was deeply addicted to cocaine when he bought
the gun.
Hunter Biden's lawyers tried to show he was not using drugs
when he bought the gun and didn't intend to deceive as he didn't consider
himself a drug user at the time.
The defence called Hunter Biden's daughter, Naomi Biden, who
testified her father seemed to be doing well when she saw him shortly before
and after he bought the gun.
President Joe Biden did not testify at the trial, which was
held in the Bidens' hometown of Wilmington in Delaware.
The sentencing guidelines for the gun-related charges are 15
to 21 months, but legal experts say defendants in similar cases often get
shorter sentences.
The case comes after last month's criminal conviction of
Donald Trump, the first former US president to be found guilty of a crime.
