Shooting at Arkansas grocery store kills two, injures 8 including shooter (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - 2 people out of 10 are dead following an active shooter incident at Mad Butcher Grocery in Fordyce, Arkansas, USA on Friday, June 21.

One police officer was among those shot but has non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman was also shot and critically wounded by responding officers.

“At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Arkansas State Police responded to a shooting incident at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce,” said a news release from Arkansas State Police. “A total of nine civilians were shot, two fatally. One law enforcement officer was also shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspected shooter was critically injured and is in police custody.

In a statement on X, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had been briefed on the “tragic shooting” in Fordyce and is in “constant contact” with state police at the scene.

One witness, David Rodriguez, said he was pulling into a gas station when he heard “pops,” which he thought were fireworks. Shortly after the suspect began firing bullets more rapidly, Rodriguez saw people running from the scene. He then heard sirens and saw ambulances and police arrive at the scene.

Rodriguez told CNN the Mad Butcher grocery store’s front windows were broken as if they had been “shot open” by gunfire.

Matthew Gill, the meat manager at the Mad Butcher, said a man came into the store with a shotgun and ended up in a shootout with police.

As the shooting evolved, some people hid in a cooler in the grocery store, Fordyce City Council Member Roderick Rogers told KATV.

He said he was on the phone with someone in the store when the shooting took place.

“Man, it was bad,” Rogers said.

The council member said that he had talked to survivors of the shooting who “are traumatized.”

“We are trying to get some counseling and everything set up at the moment,” he added.