Shooting at Arkansas grocery store kills two, injures 8 including shooter (VIDEOs)

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - 2 people out of 10 are dead following an active shooter incident at Mad Butcher Grocery in Fordyce, Arkansas, USA on Friday, June 21.
One police officer was among those shot but has
non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman was also shot and critically wounded
by responding officers.
“At approximately 11:30 a.m.
today, Arkansas State Police responded to a shooting incident at the Mad
Butcher grocery store in Fordyce,” said a news release from Arkansas State
Police. “A total of nine civilians were shot, two fatally. One law enforcement
officer was also shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.”
The suspected shooter was critically injured and is in
police custody.
In a statement on X, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders
said she had been briefed on the “tragic shooting” in Fordyce and is in
“constant contact” with state police at the scene.
One witness, David Rodriguez, said he was pulling into a gas
station when he heard “pops,” which he thought were fireworks. Shortly after
the suspect began firing bullets more rapidly, Rodriguez saw people running
from the scene. He then heard sirens and saw ambulances and police arrive at
the scene.
Rodriguez told CNN the Mad Butcher grocery store’s front
windows were broken as if they had been “shot open” by gunfire.
Matthew Gill, the meat manager at the Mad Butcher, said a
man came into the store with a shotgun and ended up in a shootout with police.
As the shooting evolved, some people hid in a cooler in the
grocery store, Fordyce City Council Member Roderick Rogers told KATV.
He said he was on the phone with someone in the store when
the shooting took place.
“Man, it was bad,” Rogers
said.
The council member said that he had talked to survivors of
the shooting who “are traumatized.”
“We are trying to get some
counseling and everything set up at the moment,” he added.
#Breaking News: Fordyce Grocery Store Shooting— Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) June 21, 2024
Multiple shooters are reported to be involved in a shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas. Early reports indicate 8 people were wounded, with one of the suspects also being injured.
Police have contained… pic.twitter.com/ecYrT4K9FO
0 Comments