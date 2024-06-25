Senator OKIYA OMTATAH moves to court to challenge the use of water cannons to disperse protesters





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtatah has moved to court to challenge the use of water cannons by police to disperse protestors.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Monday, Omtatah revealed he's worried about the effects of the water cannons.

Omtata stated he would complain to court to see to it that the police are barred from using the pink-dyed chemical water on demonstrators.

According to the legislator, the water might have a long-term effect on the protesters down the road.

"I am preparing a petition to go to court to ban the use of chemicals on demonstrators.

"We don't need to have biological warfare; why are we having chemical warfare?

"We don't know what the agents are. I don't know whether the police who are mixing this chemical know what they are doing.

"We don't want a pandemic of cancer down the line because people have been affected by funny chemicals.

"I am very worried about those chemicals. You see the pressure which they hit you with they penetrate the skin.

"We can't allow that kind of violence to be used in peaceful demonstrators," Omtata said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST