School crossing guard accused of giving kids vapes and edibles arrested and charged

Thursday, June 6, 2024 - A school crossing guard in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged for giving middle school students drugs and even smoking weed with at least one of them.
Police in Delaware County arrested 26-year-old Kiara Lee on
Tuesday after she allegedly gave the children electronic cigarettes and
marijuana edibles.
Lee, a crossing guard for Penn Wood Middle School in Darby,
Pa., was seen on multiple occasions by a student witness giving drugs and vapes
to at least two students.
The student witness reported Lee to school officials after
one of the students shared that they were frequently smoking weed with the
crossing guard.
She was known to have provided vapes to the juvenile several
times, and the student was known to be in possession of
marijuana, according to WCAU.
One student’s guardian confirmed to police that Lee had been
giving the child vapes and marijuana edibles, the outlet reported.
“We walk past every day, so a lot of students see her
passing it around and they would say, ‘Oh, let me hit the vape, let me hit the
vape,'” one student told WTXF.
Along with the unethical “gift”-giving, Lee reportedly kept
up a conversation through text messages with one of the students, in which they
would share their experiences after ingesting edibles.
Law enforcement officials blasted Lee’s behavior and
actions, saying it was unacceptable for anyone, especially school crossing
guards, to be giving drugs to minors.
“While marijuana may not seem like a big deal to some folks
in the community, I think we can all agree that crossing guards should not be
providing narcotics even if it is ‘just’ marijuana to our kids,” Darby
Borough Chief Joseph Gabe said, according to WPVI.
“School crossing guards epitomize the role of public
servant. They are quite literally entrusted with the lives of our children and
hold a position of sacred trust in communities across the Commonwealth and the
country,” said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.
“For an individual to abuse that trust is deeply disturbing,
and corrosive to the well-being of the entire community,” Stollsteimer
added.
Parents in the community were outraged to learn about Lee’s actions.
“It’s already bad enough as a parent, keeping them away from
influences, but to hear that an employee of the borough would even sell to
kids. It’s insane,” Maya Bryant told Fox 29.
“It’s a shame to have these people on these corners to do
their job, to protect children, and now you’re telling me the kids are
receiving drugs from them? It’s utterly disgusting,” Malekka Dade added.
Lee was charged with two felony counts of drug possession
with intent to deliver, two misdemeanor counts of corruption of a minor and two
misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, court records viewed by The Post
show.
She is being held in the Delaware County jail after being
unable to post her $20,000 bail.
Lee is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary
hearing on June 14.
