RUTO must go! RAILA now calls for immediate resignation of the president as Gen Z’s revolution takes another shape – Look!

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 – Pressure has begun piling on President William Ruto to resign over the draconian Finance Bill which has seen countrywide demonstrations by the young people, also known as Gen Zs.
Addressing the press today,
former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio called on Ruto to step down,
accusing his government of fiscal irresponsibility and corruption.
The demand comes as they push
for a drastic reduction in the proposed national budget, amid widespread
protests and mounting public discontent.
Led by ODM Secretary General
Edwin Sifuna, flanked by coalition allies, lambasted Ruto's administration for
what they claim is a bloated budget marred by corruption.
"Ruto must resign. The
entire country has risen saying 'Ruto Must Go'," declared Sifuna.
"President Ruto, from Sugoi
to the coast, has failed in his duty to the Kenyan people. He must resign.”
"Give us back our country
or we will take it back from you," he added.
Azimio advocated slashing the
budget from Ksh3.9 trillion to Ksh2.5 trillion, alleging that over Ksh1 trillion
has been earmarked for dubious purposes.
"This clueless government
must go back to the drawing board," proclaimed Senator Godfrey Osotsi,
stressing the coalition's rejection of what they term as budgetary allocations
conducive to corruption.
"Remove that money from the
budget and come to us with a budget of Ksh2.5 trillion, and then we can
talk."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments