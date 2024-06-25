RUTO must go! RAILA now calls for immediate resignation of the president as Gen Z’s revolution takes another shape – Look!





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 – Pressure has begun piling on President William Ruto to resign over the draconian Finance Bill which has seen countrywide demonstrations by the young people, also known as Gen Zs.

Addressing the press today, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio called on Ruto to step down, accusing his government of fiscal irresponsibility and corruption.

The demand comes as they push for a drastic reduction in the proposed national budget, amid widespread protests and mounting public discontent.

Led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, flanked by coalition allies, lambasted Ruto's administration for what they claim is a bloated budget marred by corruption.

"Ruto must resign. The entire country has risen saying 'Ruto Must Go'," declared Sifuna.

"President Ruto, from Sugoi to the coast, has failed in his duty to the Kenyan people. He must resign.”

"Give us back our country or we will take it back from you," he added.

Azimio advocated slashing the budget from Ksh3.9 trillion to Ksh2.5 trillion, alleging that over Ksh1 trillion has been earmarked for dubious purposes.

"This clueless government must go back to the drawing board," proclaimed Senator Godfrey Osotsi, stressing the coalition's rejection of what they term as budgetary allocations conducive to corruption.

"Remove that money from the budget and come to us with a budget of Ksh2.5 trillion, and then we can talk."

