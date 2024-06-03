RUPERT MURDOCH, 93, weds for the 5th time at his California vineyard (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 3, 2024 - Rupert Murdoch, 93, who has been engaged 6 times, has married for the 5th time.

The American business magnate married Elena Zhukova, 67, on Saturday evening, June 1, at his Bel Air, California, winery, Moraga.

Murdoch, the chairman emeritus of Fox Corporation and News Corp., and Zhukova, a molecular biologist, were engaged earlier this year. It was his 6th engagement.

Photos showed the happy couple beaming at the Los Angeles property, with the bride in a chic white dress and the groom in a sharp dark suit.

See photos below.