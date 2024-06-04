Religious leaders call for a truce between RUTO and GACHAGUA – Mr. President tame your attack dogs!!





Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - A section of religious leaders from Western Kenya has urged President William Ruto not to allow his troops from Rift Valley to attack his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The over 20 bishops and imams led by Kakamega county chaplain Apostle Ken Barasa said recent public attacks on the DP are brewing animosity between the President and his deputy and raising political tensions.

Barasa said putting the country in an early electioneering mood would disrupt service delivery to the people.

"Ruto must rise to the occasion and call his MPs who are attacking Gachagua to order.

"The perceived misunderstanding between the President and his deputy is now spilling to the grassroots and it risks derailing Kenya Kwanza's development agenda," Barasa said.

"Ruto knows well that when he (then DP) had a misunderstanding with his predecessor, ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta, it derailed the Big 4 Agenda and fuelled political animosity that almost pushed the country into anarchy as communities rallied themselves along tribal lines."

He said the clergy wants Ruto to have a truce with his deputy.

He said Ruto should rid himself of hardliners surrounding him and get a new team of sober advisers who will ensure the country is united instead of tearing it apart.

The Kenyan DAILY POST