Rapper NICKI MINAJ sparks divorce rumors after posting cryptic 'single' tweet.







Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Nicki Minaj has sparked divorce rumors after posting a cryptic single tweet.

The 42-year-old American rapper, who wed high school sweetheart Kenneth Petty in 2019, took to X on Monday to share the cryptic tweet 'yes single.'





The tweet made fans to question whether the rapper was addressing her relationship status or hinting at new music.

'So are we getting a new single or are you single,' one fan asked, as another shared: 'We love you no matter what, idc if you're single or dropping a new single.'

Yet another congratulated Nicki on her apparent self-promotion tactic, posting, 'Dear rap girlies , this is how you pull a PR stunt. literally two words and she ate.'

The post comes after her husband Kenneth petitioned a court to approve him leaving the U.S. in April, as he remains on probation for his 2021 conviction of failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty, 46, stated in court documents reviewed by TMZ that it's crucial for him to join Nicki on her European Pink Friday 2 tour to accompany their three-year-old son.

The probation officer overseeing Petty's case, stemming initially from his first-degree attempted rape conviction in April 1995, 'hasn't raised any objections to his travel request,' the outlet reported, citing court docs.

Petty made headlines last September when he received a 120-day house arrest sentence for violating probation after posting social media clips containing aggressive messages towards Migos rapper Offset.