President BIDEN greets Pope FRANCIS with intimate forehead-to-forehead hug at G7 summit in Italy (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 15, 2024 - US President Joe Biden embraced a surprised-looking Pope Francis with an intimate forehead-to-forehead hug on Friday, June 14, during the G7 summit in Italy.

The 87-year-old pontiff had been wheeled into a room of world leaders where he took part in discussion of issues surrounding artificial intelligence, energy, and the Africa-Mediterranean region. He is the first pope ever to attend a G7 gathering.

