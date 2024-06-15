President BIDEN greets Pope FRANCIS with intimate forehead-to-forehead hug at G7 summit in Italy (VIDEO)

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - US President Joe Biden embraced a surprised-looking Pope Francis with an intimate forehead-to-forehead hug on Friday, June 14, during the G7 summit in Italy.
The 87-year-old pontiff had been wheeled into a room of
world leaders where he took part in discussion of issues surrounding artificial
intelligence, energy, and the Africa-Mediterranean region. He is the first
pope ever to attend a G7 gathering.
While being wheeled into the gathering, Biden, a
devout Catholic met Pope Francis and greeted the 87-year-old pontiff with an
intimate forehead-to-forehead hug.
President BIDEN greets Pope FRANCIS with intimate forehead-to-forehead hug at G7 summit in Italy pic.twitter.com/Ga4mN2UoNS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 15, 2024
