Friday, June 21, 2024 - American model, Hailey Bieber has taken to Instagram to flaunt her growing baby bump.

The proud mother-to-be, 27, put her baby bump on display in a blue bandana crop top and floral underwear.

She also accessorized with a think pink ribbon bow in her hair, while flashing her giant $1.4 diamond ring from her recent vow renewal.

Just cute things,' Bieber captioned the post.

Back in May, Hailey and husband Justin Bieber announced their first pregnancy.