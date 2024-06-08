MUTAHI NGUNYI attacks RAILA ODINGA badly after BABA opposed RUTO's proposed taxes on diapers - Is he a gun for hire?









Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has bashed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he opposed the Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement on Friday, Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, urged Members of Parliament to reject the bill in its entirety, warning it may collapse the economy

In particular, Raila Odinga wondered how the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government could impose a tax on diapers that are usually used by poor Kenyans.

“They have come up with an even more ludicrous tax called Eco Levy that proposes to levy taxation on a basic product like diapers.

"Again, it is a fact that the poor often have the most children in our country,” Raila Odinga said

However, reacting to Raila Odinga's statement, Mutahi urged Raila Odinga to shut up since diapers are not for poor people like Kibera people.

Mutahi further said Kibera people don’t use diapers because children poop on newspapers and adults on polythene bags commonly known as ‘flying toilets’

“Raila has ATTACKED taxes on DIAPERS. Kibera mothers don't know what a diaper is. If a baby poops, you clean it with a national newspaper.

"When Mzee sh*ts, he does it in a polythene paper. They call it a FLYING Toilet in the SLUMS. What does Ruto Tax? The DIAPER or the FLYING TOILET?” Mutahi wrote on X on Friday.

