MUTAHI NGUNYI attacks RAILA ODINGA badly after BABA opposed RUTO's proposed taxes on diapers - Is he a gun for hire?

In a statement on Friday, Raila
Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, urged
Members of Parliament to reject the bill in its entirety, warning it may collapse the
economy
In particular, Raila Odinga
wondered how the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government could impose a tax on diapers
that are usually used by poor Kenyans.
“They have come up with an even more ludicrous tax called Eco Levy that proposes to levy taxation on a basic product like diapers.
"Again, it is a fact that the poor often have the most
children in our country,” Raila Odinga said
However, reacting to Raila Odinga's
statement, Mutahi urged Raila Odinga to shut up since diapers are not for poor
people like Kibera people.
Mutahi further said Kibera
people don’t use diapers because children poop on newspapers and adults on
polythene bags commonly known as ‘flying toilets’
“Raila has ATTACKED taxes on DIAPERS. Kibera mothers don't know what a diaper is. If a baby poops, you clean it with a national newspaper.
"When Mzee sh*ts, he does it in a polythene paper.
They call it a FLYING Toilet in the SLUMS. What does Ruto Tax? The DIAPER or
the FLYING TOILET?” Mutahi wrote on
X on Friday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments