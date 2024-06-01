Mumias East MP, PETER SALAYSA, secretly filmed sending his bodyguard to pick up a slay queen along Moi Avenue - Huyu mheshimiwa ni fisi (VIDEO).









Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Controversial Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, spotted a slay queen along Moi Avenue when he was running his errands and sent his bodyguard to call her.

In the video, the youthful and unmarried MP is seen walking out of a business premises in Nairobi CBD while in the company of his bodyguard.

He then instructs the heavily built bodyguard to go and call the lady.

He had spotted the lady inside the business premises where he was running his errands.

The bodyguard follows the orders and brings the young lady to Salaysa.

He exchanges pleasantries with the pretty lady and takes her phone number.

Watch the video.

