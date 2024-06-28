Mr IBU laid to rest in his home town (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)







Friday, June 28, 2024 - The funeral of veteran actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, took place in Enugu, on Friday, June 28.

In October 2023, Ibu came out publicly to seek financial assistance after he had battled his ailment for a while.

However, in November 2023, his family confirmed that one of his legs had been amputated to keep him alive.

The ceremony marks the final farewell to the actor, who died on Saturday, March 2.

