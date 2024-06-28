Mr IBU laid to rest in his home town (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)

Friday, June 28, 2024 - The funeral of veteran actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, took place in Enugu, on Friday, June 28.
In October 2023, Ibu came out publicly to seek financial
assistance after he had battled his ailment for a while.
However, in November 2023, his family confirmed that one of
his legs had been amputated to keep him alive.
The ceremony marks the final farewell to the actor, who died
on Saturday, March 2.
See photos and videos below
Mr IBU laid to rest in his home town pic.twitter.com/qoHoSYGGBv— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 28, 2024
