Members of the public snitch on 6 suspected wildlife traffickers, leading to their arrest in Kaloleni - They were in possession of elephant tusks and 4 live terrapins (PHOTOs).

The six; Makutano
Kadenge Katana, William Manyaso Ngala, Suleiman Madengo Saha, Kazungu Samuel
Kenga, Omar Nyae Kirongo, and Rashid Kombo Mazua were arrested at Kaloleni
Shopping Center after a tip-off from vigilant citizens that there were
suspected wildlife traffickers in the said area.
The suspects were
escorted to Mariakani Police Station awaiting transfer to Nairobi for further
processing and arraignment.
This successful
operation underscores the power of community vigilance and cooperation in the
fight against wildlife trafficking.
It is also a testament to our collective commitment to preserving our precious wildlife and holding those who threaten it accountable.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments