Members of the public snitch on 6 suspected wildlife traffickers, leading to their arrest in Kaloleni - They were in possession of elephant tusks and 4 live terrapins (PHOTOs).









Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Six suspected wildlife traffickers are to be arraigned on Monday following a multi-agency operation comprising officers from DCI HQS, Serious Crimes Unit, rangers from KWS Hqs, and Kaloleni DCI officers that saw their arrest and seizure of two pieces of elephant tusks estimated at a street value of Sh5 million and four live terrapins.

The six; Makutano Kadenge Katana, William Manyaso Ngala, Suleiman Madengo Saha, Kazungu Samuel Kenga, Omar Nyae Kirongo, and Rashid Kombo Mazua were arrested at Kaloleni Shopping Center after a tip-off from vigilant citizens that there were suspected wildlife traffickers in the said area.

The suspects were escorted to Mariakani Police Station awaiting transfer to Nairobi for further processing and arraignment.

This successful operation underscores the power of community vigilance and cooperation in the fight against wildlife trafficking.

It is also a testament to our collective commitment to preserving our precious wildlife and holding those who threaten it accountable.

