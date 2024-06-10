Manchester United to make a decision over ERIK TEN HAG's future with the Dutch manager expected to be sacked this week

Monday, June 10, 2024 - Premier League club, Manchester United will make a decision over coach Erik Ten Hag's future with the Dutch manager expected to be sacked this week.
According to Mail Online, Thomas Tuchel has emerged as the
likely candidate to become the next manager after holding talks with Man.
United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe held talks with
former Chelsea boss Tuchel in Monaco on last Tuesday to hear the
German’s plans for the club if he were chosen to replace Erik ten Hag.
While no final decision on the future of current incumbent
Erik ten Hag has yet been made, officials have spoken to several potential
replacements, including Brentford boss Thomas Frank, ex-Brighton
manager Roberto De Zerbi and Tuchel’s fellow former Chelsea
boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Meanwhile, it is understood that Tuchel is expected to
take time away from football despite holding talks with Ratcliffe in
Monaco last Tuesday.
At the meeting, Tuchel outlined his plans if he were
approached to replace Ten Hag.
The German spoke of how he would address United’s various
issues on the playing side and disclosed how he would go about returning
outcast Jadon Sancho and underperforming Mason Mount whom he
worked with at Stamford Bridge – back on form.
According to a report in the German publication Bild, Tuchel
had cited ex-Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as an example of his ability
to bring the best out of his players. However, Tuchel is no longer in the
running for the job
0 Comments