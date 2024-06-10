Manchester United to make a decision over ERIK TEN HAG's future with the Dutch manager expected to be sacked this week







Monday, June 10, 2024 - Premier League club, Manchester United will make a decision over coach Erik Ten Hag's future with the Dutch manager expected to be sacked this week.

According to Mail Online, Thomas Tuchel has emerged as the likely candidate to become the next manager after holding talks with Man. United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe held talks with former Chelsea boss Tuchel in Monaco on last Tuesday to hear the German’s plans for the club if he were chosen to replace Erik ten Hag.

While no final decision on the future of current incumbent Erik ten Hag has yet been made, officials have spoken to several potential replacements, including Brentford boss Thomas Frank, ex-Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Tuchel’s fellow former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Tuchel is expected to take time away from football despite holding talks with Ratcliffe in Monaco last Tuesday.

At the meeting, Tuchel outlined his plans if he were approached to replace Ten Hag.

The German spoke of how he would address United’s various issues on the playing side and disclosed how he would go about returning outcast Jadon Sancho and underperforming Mason Mount whom he worked with at Stamford Bridge – back on form.

According to a report in the German publication Bild, Tuchel had cited ex-Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as an example of his ability to bring the best out of his players. However, Tuchel is no longer in the running for the job