Shame as rogue doctors at Mama Lucy Hospital demand a bribe of Ksh 500-1000 to attend to patients, leaving many stranded (PHOTOs).









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Patients seeking medical services at Mama Lucy Hospital were left stranded on Monday after the doctor on duty left the hospital to run his own errands.

According to a concerned patient who was among those stranded, other doctors took advantage and started demanding bribes from patients to attend to them.

The rogue doctors demanded a bribe of between Ksh 500- 1000.

Those without bribes were left stranded.

