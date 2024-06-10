Shame as rogue doctors at Mama Lucy Hospital demand a bribe of Ksh 500-1000 to attend to patients, leaving many stranded (PHOTOs).

Monday, June 10, 2024 - Patients seeking medical services at Mama Lucy Hospital were left stranded on Monday after the doctor on duty left the hospital to run his own errands.
According to a
concerned patient who was among those stranded, other doctors took advantage
and started demanding bribes from patients to attend to them.
The rogue doctors
demanded a bribe of between Ksh 500- 1000.
Those without bribes
were left stranded.
Below is a message
from the concerned patient.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
