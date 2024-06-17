Leave people alone. Marriage and kids are not for everyone - Media personality GBEMI







Monday, June 17, 2024 - Media personality Gbemi has stated that marriage and kids are not for everyone.

The media personality who noted that people should be left alone if they want that, also disclosed that she has friends who don’t want romantic relationships and they are wonderful people.

Gbemi tweeted;

“Leave people alone . Marriage and kids are not for everyone . I have dear friends who don’t want romantic relationships and they are wonderful people . A man or woman deciding not to marry or have children does not harm you in any way.”