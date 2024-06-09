LAPD police officer who found the bloody glove in O.J SIMPSON's murder case but torpedoed the case with use of N-word has been barred from California police







Saturday, June 8, 2024 - The Los Angeles Police Department detective, Mark Fuhrman, who discovered the bloody glove in television personality, O.J. Simpson murder case and later torpedoed the prosecution with his use of the n-word, has been barred from working in law enforcement in California.

San Francisco Chronicles reported that the decision came down from California's Commission on Police Officer Standards and Training, a group that's been decertifying cops in accordance with a new law aimed at police reform. This is reportedly part of California's goal to build trust between the public and police in the wake of George Floyd.

Fuhrman was declared ineligible for police work a couple weeks ago and this was linked to the O.J. case. He's barred because he is a convicted felon.

Fuhrman pleaded no contest in 1996 to a felony count of perjury for lying about using a racial slur when he testified during O.J.'s trial. O.J.'s defense team infamously played a tape in court in which Fuhrman used the n-word. The audio contradicted Fuhrman's earlier testimony, specifically him denying using the slur.

With Fuhrman as the cop who found the bloody glove, O.J.'s legal team called out Fuhrman's credibility by resurfacing old tapes of the detective using racist language, ultimately suggesting he might have planted the evidence.

O.J.'s defense strategy worked and he was acquitted. Fuhrman's eventual felony perjury conviction made him the only person ever convicted of any crime in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. O.J. died in April, and in May the state moved to bar Fuhrman from future police work.

It is unclear if Fuhrman is interested in being a cop again as he retired from LAPD in August 1995. He has written true crime books and become a TV and radio personality, even working as an expert for Fox News.

Fuhrman is one of at least dozens of California cops who have been barred from police work under the state's 2021 decertification law.