Lady shares video of her meeting her three half-siblings her father left in different parts of the world







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - A TikTok user has shared a video of her meeting her three half-siblings her father left in different parts of the world.

According to the lady. she met one of her siblings at her father’s burial ceremony 5 years ago.

Her other half-sibling who has a German heritage, also flew to the United States to meet them for the first time after several video chats.

She further revealed that it’s beautiful to know that her father left behind parts of himself in different parts of the world.

Watch the video below