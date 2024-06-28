Kufa dereva, kufa makanga! RAILA’s ODM now calls on RUTO to dissolve Parliament for letting Kenyans down – We are ready to go home

Friday June 28, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has
suggested a nuclear option after it called on President William Ruto to
dissolve Parliament and send everyone home for letting Kenyans down by passing
the draconian Finance Bill.
Speaking in Kisii, Nyaribari
Masaba MP Daniel Manduku urged Ruto to dissolve the National Assembly and call
for fresh elections in the next 90 days.
The ODM legislator criticised
members of the National Assembly, terming them incompetent over the recent
developments on the Finance Bill.
Kenyans, especially the younger
generation had taken to the streets to protest against the controversial
Finance Bill, 2024 before the Head of State withdrew it.
The MP, therefore averred that
it was no longer tenable for members of the National Assembly to resume house
proceedings owing to the events that ensued.
"I want to ask the
president to immediately dissolve the National Assembly and call for elections
within 90 days," he said.
"The constitution of Kenya
denotes that the sovereign power belongs to the people. As elected members, we
only exercise it on their behalf." he further lamented.
Manduku added that the recent
invasion of Parliament signifies a failure of the institution to maintain
order, respect, and public trust.
However, The MP's call would
lead to a constitutional crisis as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries
Commission (IEBC) is not properly constituted.
Under Article 261(7) of the
Constitution of Kenya 2010, the President has the authority to dissolve
Parliament if it fails to fulfill its constitutional mandate.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments