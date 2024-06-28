Kufa dereva, kufa makanga! RAILA’s ODM now calls on RUTO to dissolve Parliament for letting Kenyans down – We are ready to go home





Friday June 28, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has suggested a nuclear option after it called on President William Ruto to dissolve Parliament and send everyone home for letting Kenyans down by passing the draconian Finance Bill.

Speaking in Kisii, Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku urged Ruto to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh elections in the next 90 days.

The ODM legislator criticised members of the National Assembly, terming them incompetent over the recent developments on the Finance Bill.

Kenyans, especially the younger generation had taken to the streets to protest against the controversial Finance Bill, 2024 before the Head of State withdrew it.

The MP, therefore averred that it was no longer tenable for members of the National Assembly to resume house proceedings owing to the events that ensued.

"I want to ask the president to immediately dissolve the National Assembly and call for elections within 90 days," he said.

"The constitution of Kenya denotes that the sovereign power belongs to the people. As elected members, we only exercise it on their behalf." he further lamented.

Manduku added that the recent invasion of Parliament signifies a failure of the institution to maintain order, respect, and public trust.

However, The MP's call would lead to a constitutional crisis as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is not properly constituted.

Under Article 261(7) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the President has the authority to dissolve Parliament if it fails to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST