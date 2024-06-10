KANZE DENA reveals how RUTO and his machinery have been frustrating UHURU and his employees – This is hard to read









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s spokesperson, Kanze Dena has revealed how President William Ruto's government has been frustrating and intimidating the former Head of state and his employees.

Addressing a press conference on Monday morning, Kanze Dena revealed how Uhuru employees have been receiving threats from men close to Ruto.

“There is unceremonial withdrawal and intimidation of staff via phone calls at midnight," she alleged.

She alleged that they were being called to be given transfers late at night.

"They were being called at night but we also have to protect our people. Sometimes we get multiple calls of different instructions late at night," she alleged.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, Dena also alleged that the government has also failed to renew contracts of two employees.

The employees she said were herself and Administrator George Kariuki.

"The office still awaits the confirmation and communication on why they blatantly refused to renew contracts of these two professional staff members," she alleged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST