KANZE DENA reveals how RUTO and his machinery have been frustrating UHURU and his employees – This is hard to read

Addressing a press conference on Monday morning, Kanze Dena revealed how
Uhuru employees have been receiving threats from men close to Ruto.
“There is unceremonial
withdrawal and intimidation of staff via phone calls at midnight," she
alleged.
She alleged that they were being
called to be given transfers late at night.
"They were being called at
night but we also have to protect our people. Sometimes we get multiple calls
of different instructions late at night," she alleged.
Speaking during a press briefing
on Monday, Dena also alleged that the government has also failed to renew
contracts of two employees.
The employees she said were
herself and Administrator George Kariuki.
"The office still awaits
the confirmation and communication on why they blatantly refused to renew
contracts of these two professional staff members," she alleged.
