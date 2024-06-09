JENNIFER LOPEZ and BEN AFFLECK quietly hire a realtor to sell their $60M Beverly Hills mansion amid reports 'divorce is imminent'







Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly hired realtor Santiago Arana, from The Agency, to sell their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased last year.

The couple, who have reportedly been 'living apart' for weeks, bought the residence while looking for a perfect martial home for their blended family.

Amid rumors that 'divorce is imminent' for the pair, a source told TMZ that their relator has been 'showing the house for around 2 weeks' but has not secured a buyer yet.

The insider reported that 'they're asking around $65 million for the house.'





With the 'significant money' the Oscar winner, 51, and singer, 54, put into improvements, the outlet said they would be taking a 'loss of millions of dollars.'

TMZ also reported that Lopez is 'already looking for a new house' as Affleck stays at a 100K-per-month rental in Brentwood, near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Earlier this week, photographs of their marital home’s lavish interior popped up on realtor websites after being removed following the property’s sale to the couple last May.

DailyMail confirmed that the photos were uploaded to real estate site Zillow.com on June 1 and June 5. The house is still listed as sold.

The couple bought the home and paid for it with cash after a two-year search for their dream home.