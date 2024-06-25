"In the spiritual scheme of things, father's prayers are more powerful and authoritative than mother's prayers" – A medical doctor says

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - A medical doctor, Omeize, has said that a father's prayers are more powerful than a mother's prayers because the spiritual realm ‘’recognises men before women.''
“In the Spiritual scheme of
things, Father's prayers are more powerful, authoritative and recognise than
Mother's prayers. It's the lies we agreed to tell ourselves over the years that
made women believe they are the reason for men's success - It's all fallacy, an
orchestrated stories to make them feel good,” he wrote in a Facebook post on
Thursday.
"You can count from
Noah, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, David whose prayers for their kids were
outstanding and you can hardly get one recorded Mother's prayers. Prayers are
good irrespective of where it comes from but, in ranking; Father's take first
and second seat.
“When it's all dawn to reality, the Spiritual realm recognise men before women. This is the truth, I didn't made it so, you didn't made it so and there is nothing any of us can do about it. It is what it is.”
0 Comments