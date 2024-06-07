If you got balls, impeach GACHAGUA – NELSON HAVI dares OSCAR SUDI and FAROUK KIBET



Former Law Society of Kenya(LSK) chairperson, Nelson Havi, has dared those who have been criticising Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to go ahead with their plan of impeaching him.

Lawmakers led by Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi and some Kalenjin MPs have taken sides, with a good chunk ganging up and threatening to impeach him.

The bone of contention has been Gachagua's resolve to unite Mt Kenya, with his naysayers castigating him for advancing politics of tribalism and ethnicity.

Having observed the goings-on in the governing party, Havi called out Gachagua's critics, whom he suggested did not appreciate the significance of the deputy president post.

The lawyer, who chairs the Board of Directors at the Retirement Benefits Authority, therefore, invited Gachagua's newfound enemies to the challenge of ousting him from power.

“Two MPs and 1 governor denigrating DP Gachagua should know that we are not living yesterday, 30 years ago, when Kuria Kanyingi and David Mwenje removed Dr Njuguna Karanja.

"The DP has been a heartbeat from the presidency for 10 years. If they have balls, why not initiate his impeachment?" Havi posed

