"I wake up paralysed sometimes" TOYIN LAWANI shares health struggle following hospital visit







Friday, June 21, 2024 - Fashion designer Toyin Lawani has shared her health struggles after undergoing six surgeries.

She took to Instagram to share a video of herself at the hospital for a health check-up.

She expressed gratitude to her medical team, family and friends for their support throughout her ordeal.

Giving details about her health, Lawani said she had been experiencing challenges with breathing and speaking after an emergency tracheotomy surgery, which left her vocal cord damaged.





She added that she “stopped breathing” and couldn't speak for months.

She said she sometimes stops breathing in her sleep and doctors told her it would take two years for her to be able to breathe and speak properly again.

“I still wake up paralysed sometimes,” she wrote in her update.

However, she said she is recovering and will begin speech therapy in the coming week.

See her post below.