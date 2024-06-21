"I wake up paralysed sometimes" TOYIN LAWANI shares health struggle following hospital visit

Friday, June 21, 2024 - Fashion designer Toyin Lawani has shared her health struggles after undergoing six surgeries.
She took to Instagram to share a video of herself at the
hospital for a health check-up.
She expressed gratitude to her medical team, family and
friends for their support throughout her ordeal.
Giving details about her health, Lawani said she had been experiencing challenges with breathing and speaking after an emergency tracheotomy surgery, which left her vocal cord damaged.
She added that she “stopped breathing” and couldn't speak
for months.
She said she sometimes stops breathing in her sleep and
doctors told her it would take two years for her to be able to breathe and
speak properly again.
“I still wake up paralysed sometimes,” she wrote in her
update.
However, she said she is recovering and will begin speech
therapy in the coming week.
See her post below.
